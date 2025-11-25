Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals FY2025 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Paradigm Capital lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Paradigm Capital analyst J. Woolley now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Paradigm Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$22.50 to C$26.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.02.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 5.7%

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$22.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$8.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.79.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.0%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.22%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

