ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COFS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of COFS stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $447.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.59.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Insider Transactions at ChoiceOne Financial Services

In other news, Director Eric E. Burrough purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 174,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,740.50. The trade was a 2.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COFS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 18.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

