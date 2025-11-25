Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of WCC FY2025 Earnings

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will earn $13.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.66. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.37 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.26 EPS.

WCC has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.

NYSE:WCC opened at $254.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $125.21 and a twelve month high of $268.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 51,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $11,546,204.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 475,971 shares in the company, valued at $107,650,361.07. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 12,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.17, for a total value of $2,753,153.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,376 shares in the company, valued at $24,853,363.92. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,414 shares of company stock valued at $29,918,387. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

