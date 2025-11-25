AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIRO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of AIRO Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of AIRO Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AIRO Group from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AIRO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get AIRO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIRO Group

AIRO Group Price Performance

AIRO Group stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46. AIRO Group has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $39.07.

AIRO Group (NASDAQ:AIRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Chirinjeev Kathuria sold 405,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $7,053,975.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,650,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,485,846.90. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Uczekaj sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $38,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,321.70. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,097,026 shares of company stock valued at $19,077,282 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of AIRO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AIRO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AIRO Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AIRO Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AIRO Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AIRO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About AIRO Group

(Get Free Report)

We are a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. We leverage decades of industry expertise and connections across the drone, aviation, and avionics markets to provide leading solutions to the aerospace and defense market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIRO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIRO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.