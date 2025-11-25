Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTBT. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 4.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. Bit Digital has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $5.20.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.54 million. Bit Digital had a net margin of 127.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bit Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bit Digital news, CFO Erke Huang sold 1,089,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $2,374,813.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,585,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,686.48. The trade was a 40.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Bit Digital by 2,892.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

