Chardan Capital Forecasts Immunic FY2025 Earnings

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Immunic in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Immunic’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immunic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Immunic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Immunic Trading

IMUX stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,583,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 415,104 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Immunic by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 8,243,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 7,184,457 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immunic by 28.6% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 219,957 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

