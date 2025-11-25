Chardan Capital Forecasts Immunic FY2025 Earnings

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Immunic in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Immunic’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05.
IMUX stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.42.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,583,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 415,104 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Immunic by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 8,243,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 7,184,457 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immunic by 28.6% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 219,957 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
