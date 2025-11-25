HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NRXP

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.48) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $2.24 on Monday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.76.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 342,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

