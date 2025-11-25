What is Chardan Capital’s Forecast for PRAX FY2025 Earnings?

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($13.45) for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($10.22) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ FY2026 earnings at ($9.30) EPS.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

PRAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research set a $424.00 price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $232.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $190.85 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $206.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.82.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 25,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $4,852,351.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,450.88. This trade represents a 54.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $2,612,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,699.36. This trade represents a 56.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 808.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 417,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 371,717 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 13.2% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 141,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 198,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.