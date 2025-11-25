Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 203,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 417,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Falcon Gold Stock Down 25.0%
The company has a market cap of C$2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
