GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Up 12.2% – Here’s Why

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.50 and last traded at GBX 111.50. Approximately 7,594,019 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 2,284,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40.
Several brokerages recently commented on DATA. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 target price on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 price objective on shares of GlobalData in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GlobalData from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GlobalData has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 225.
In other news, insider Michael Danson sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total transaction of £30,000,000. Also, insider Peter Harkness sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total transaction of £14,259. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,027,306 shares of company stock worth $3,004,095,900. Insiders own 64.44% of the company’s stock.
GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.
GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.
