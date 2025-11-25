CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 26th. Analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $16.5220 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.38. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLGN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CollPlant Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

