NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.9480 and last traded at $12.9480. Approximately 1,278,983 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 736% from the average daily volume of 152,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.8835.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUVSF. TD Securities cut NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins lowered NuVista Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. National Bankshares raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

NuVista Energy Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

