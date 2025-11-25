UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. 38,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 52,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -289.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.24.

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

