Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.58. 752,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,058,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 1.6%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUSH. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 38.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 84.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

