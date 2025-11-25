WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.1099 and last traded at $32.80. Approximately 71,397 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 63,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57.

Get WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.