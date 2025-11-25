First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Shares Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $67.1490. Approximately 4,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 14,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.77.

The company has a market cap of $204.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 107,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

