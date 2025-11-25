MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 210,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 201,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -1.75.
About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.