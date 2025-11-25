PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $53.98. Approximately 19,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 55,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 134.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 35.3% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

