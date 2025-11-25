Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 45,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 68,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Angkor Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.03, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.74 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

