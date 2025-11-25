TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.9540. 6,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 38,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9665.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TDH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TDH has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

TDH Stock Down 1.3%

Institutional Trading of TDH

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TDH stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of TDH as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

