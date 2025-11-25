Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75. Approximately 8,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 1,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Enablence Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$36.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.26.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

