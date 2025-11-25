Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.0358 and last traded at $1.03. 59,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 146,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9927.

SACH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Sachem Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Capital One Financial set a $1.20 price objective on Sachem Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sachem Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.4%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Sachem Capital by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,122,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 541,301 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 133,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sachem Capital by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

