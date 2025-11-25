Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €15.74 and last traded at €16.02. Approximately 1,074,675 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.35.

Delivery Hero Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.78.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.