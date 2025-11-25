EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 567,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 557,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered EMX Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $450.18 million, a PE ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter worth $103,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Cannell & Spears LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the third quarter worth about $157,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

