Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83. 160,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 531,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
Orca Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.51 million and a PE ratio of -11.53.
Orca Gold Company Profile
Orca Gold Inc in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold. The company principally owns a 70% interest in Block 14 Gold located in the Republic of Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
