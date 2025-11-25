Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 25% – What’s Next?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 203,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 417,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

