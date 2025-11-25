GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Up 12.2% – Time to Buy?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.50 and last traded at GBX 111.50. Approximately 7,594,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 2,284,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DATA. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 price objective on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 price objective on shares of GlobalData in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GlobalData from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.

GlobalData Stock Up 12.2%

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of £795.53 million, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other GlobalData news, insider Graham Lilley bought 23,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 per share, for a total transaction of £29,951.25. Also, insider Michael Danson sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total transaction of £30,000,000. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,027,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,095,900. Corporate insiders own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

