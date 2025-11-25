GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Up 12.2% – Here’s Why

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 112.50 and last traded at GBX 111.50. 7,594,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 2,284,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DATA shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 price target on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GlobalData from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 target price on shares of GlobalData in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.

GlobalData Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at GlobalData

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £795.53 million, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.72.

In other GlobalData news, insider Graham Lilley purchased 23,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 per share, for a total transaction of £29,951.25. Also, insider Michael Danson sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150, for a total value of £30,000,000. Insiders sold a total of 20,027,306 shares of company stock worth $3,004,095,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

