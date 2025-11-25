Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading 22.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) traded up 22.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 73.56 and last traded at GBX 70.60. 15,627,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 3,650,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 53.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Price Performance

About Ferrexpo

The company has a market capitalization of £415.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.05.

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.