Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 203,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 417,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Falcon Gold Trading Down 25.0%
The company has a market cap of C$2.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01.
About Falcon Gold
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
