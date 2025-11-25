Comparing Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) and Wi-LAN (OTCMKTS:QTRHF)

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) and Wi-LAN (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Urgent.ly and Wi-LAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Urgent.ly alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urgent.ly -19.55% N/A -54.54% Wi-LAN -12.38% -14.97% -8.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Urgent.ly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urgent.ly $142.90 million 0.03 -$44.03 million ($20.62) -0.09 Wi-LAN $153.30 million 0.51 -$11.02 million ($0.17) -3.91

This table compares Urgent.ly and Wi-LAN”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wi-LAN has higher revenue and earnings than Urgent.ly. Wi-LAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urgent.ly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Urgent.ly and Wi-LAN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urgent.ly 1 0 2 0 2.33 Wi-LAN 0 0 1 0 3.00

Urgent.ly currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 531.87%. Given Urgent.ly’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than Wi-LAN.

Volatility & Risk

Urgent.ly has a beta of -1.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wi-LAN has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wi-LAN beats Urgent.ly on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urgent.ly

(Get Free Report)

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Wi-LAN

(Get Free Report)

Quarterhill Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems. It also provides VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion traffic intelligence system, an integrated traffic control system; permanent Weigh-InMotion systems; portable slow speed Weigh-In-Motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products, vehicle and axle detection equipment, and automated vehicle identification services and equipment; and other hardware and software products and offerings. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Urgent.ly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urgent.ly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.