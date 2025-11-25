Reviewing Orion (NYSE:OEC) and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Orion and Sherwin-Williams, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion 3 2 0 0 1.40 Sherwin-Williams 0 5 10 1 2.75

Orion currently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.54%. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus price target of $390.87, indicating a potential upside of 15.62%. Given Orion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orion is more favorable than Sherwin-Williams.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion $1.88 billion 0.14 $44.20 million ($0.58) -8.03 Sherwin-Williams $23.28 billion 3.60 $2.68 billion $10.25 32.98

This table compares Orion and Sherwin-Williams”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than Orion. Orion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sherwin-Williams, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Orion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Sherwin-Williams shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Orion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sherwin-Williams shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orion pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Orion pays out -13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years. Orion is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Orion and Sherwin-Williams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion -1.74% 14.90% 3.45% Sherwin-Williams 11.05% 66.75% 11.37%

Volatility and Risk

Orion has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sherwin-Williams has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats Orion on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion

Orion S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name; and acetylene-based conductive additives for lithium-ion batteries and other applications. It operates in the United States, Brazil, rest of the Americas, Germany, South Africa, Italy, Spain, Turkey, France, Rest of EMEA, China, the Republic of Korea, and rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. and changed its name to Orion S.A. in June 2023. Orion S.A. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Paint Stores Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners. The Consumer Brands Group segment supplies a portfolio of branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives to retailers, including home centers and hardware stores, and dedicated dealers and distributors. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants. It serves retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors through its branches and direct sales staff, as well as through outside sales representatives. The company has operations primarily in the North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

