Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) & HUHUTECH International Group (NASDAQ:HUHU) Head to Head Contrast

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) and HUHUTECH International Group (NASDAQ:HUHU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Burnham and HUHUTECH International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Burnham alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burnham 0 0 0 0 0.00 HUHUTECH International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burnham and HUHUTECH International Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burnham $270.18 million 0.32 $11.95 million $3.70 6.97 HUHUTECH International Group $18.15 million 12.17 -$1.93 million N/A N/A

Burnham has higher revenue and earnings than HUHUTECH International Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Burnham shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Burnham and HUHUTECH International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burnham 6.47% 13.14% 8.03% HUHUTECH International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Burnham beats HUHUTECH International Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burnham

(Get Free Report)

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, copper tube boilers, and water heaters; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as military bases, multi-unit residential buildings, health care, government, education, and hospital facilities. The company sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to end-use customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales representatives, directly to contractors, or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About HUHUTECH International Group

(Get Free Report)

HUHUTECH International Group, Inc. designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The company was founded by Yu Jun Xiao on July 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi City, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.