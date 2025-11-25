Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $5,216,346.07 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Benzeno sold 308,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $5,216,346.07. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 296,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,735.81. This represents a 50.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 20th, Sharon Benzeno sold 297,925 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,927,679.50.

ADPT stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,334,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies's revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,143,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,796,000 after buying an additional 428,540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 801.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,642,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after buying an additional 5,905,756 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,692,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,461,000 after buying an additional 434,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 3,126,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,776,000 after buying an additional 247,402 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

