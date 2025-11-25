Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Director Sells $132,822.90 in Stock

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) Director John Skiadas sold 18,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $132,822.90. Following the sale, the director owned 1,852,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,380.19. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Skiadas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, John Skiadas sold 41,100 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $301,674.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, John Skiadas sold 6,620 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $48,789.40.

On Wednesday, November 19th, John Skiadas sold 9,010 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $65,142.30.

Proficient Auto Logistics Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PAL stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 132,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,957. The firm has a market cap of $206.50 million, a P/E ratio of -371.00, a PEG ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.53. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair cut Proficient Auto Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proficient Auto Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Proficient Auto Logistics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAL. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. increased its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 41.2% during the third quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 524,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

