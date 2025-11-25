ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 31.4% – Should You Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 31.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.70 and last traded at GBX 6.70. Approximately 27,337,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 7,982,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.76.
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £33.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.84.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
