Head to Head Review: Gaxos.ai (GXAI) & Its Competitors

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gaxos.ai to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Gaxos.ai and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gaxos.ai
|-549.60%
|-25.08%
|-24.33%
|Gaxos.ai Competitors
|-96.89%
|-37.65%
|-2.25%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Gaxos.ai and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gaxos.ai
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Gaxos.ai Competitors
|562
|2564
|5425
|165
|2.60
Institutional & Insider Ownership
42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Gaxos.ai has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaxos.ai’s peers have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Gaxos.ai and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gaxos.ai
|N/A
|-$3.42 million
|-2.86
|Gaxos.ai Competitors
|$2.59 billion
|$19.44 million
|8.70
Gaxos.ai’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gaxos.ai. Gaxos.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Gaxos.ai peers beat Gaxos.ai on 12 of the 13 factors compared.
About Gaxos.ai
Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.
