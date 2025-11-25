Head to Head Review: Gaxos.ai (GXAI) & Its Competitors

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gaxos.ai to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gaxos.ai and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaxos.ai -549.60% -25.08% -24.33% Gaxos.ai Competitors -96.89% -37.65% -2.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gaxos.ai and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaxos.ai 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gaxos.ai Competitors 562 2564 5425 165 2.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 22.52%. Given Gaxos.ai’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaxos.ai has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gaxos.ai has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaxos.ai’s peers have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaxos.ai and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gaxos.ai N/A -$3.42 million -2.86 Gaxos.ai Competitors $2.59 billion $19.44 million 8.70

Gaxos.ai’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gaxos.ai. Gaxos.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gaxos.ai peers beat Gaxos.ai on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

