Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) versus Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR) Head to Head Review

Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ:RITR – Get Free Report) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Reitar Logtech alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reitar Logtech and Icahn Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reitar Logtech $378.17 million 0.15 $1.01 million N/A N/A Icahn Enterprises $9.48 billion 0.49 -$445.00 million ($0.79) -9.70

Reitar Logtech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icahn Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Reitar Logtech and Icahn Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reitar Logtech 1 0 0 0 1.00 Icahn Enterprises 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares Reitar Logtech and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reitar Logtech N/A N/A N/A Icahn Enterprises -6.78% -15.65% -4.06%

Risk & Volatility

Reitar Logtech has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises beats Reitar Logtech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reitar Logtech

(Get Free Report)

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems. It also offers asset management services for construction projects, including refrigerated storages and warehouses; and professional consultancy services for construction projects, such as renovation works, interior designs and modification works of commercial units, and residential or commercial redevelopment works. The company serves logistics property investors comprising investment funds and property owners; and logistics operators and direct users. Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services. The Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels in the form of gasoline and diesel fuels, as well as renewable diesel; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The Automotive segment sells automotive parts and materials, and retailed merchandise; offers automotive repair and maintenance services; and leases real estate properties. The Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used to prepare and package processed meat products. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of land, retail, office, and industrial properties; the development and sale of single-family homes; and the operation of country clubs. The Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. The Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Reitar Logtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reitar Logtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.