Reviewing Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE – Get Free Report) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Service Team has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Service Team alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Service Team and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Team N/A N/A N/A Aptiv 1.46% 18.51% 7.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

94.2% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Service Team shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Aptiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Service Team and Aptiv”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Team N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aptiv $19.71 billion 0.82 $1.79 billion $1.26 59.38

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Service Team.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Service Team and Aptiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Team 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aptiv 1 6 14 3 2.79

Aptiv has a consensus target price of $95.42, suggesting a potential upside of 27.53%. Given Aptiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Service Team.

Summary

Aptiv beats Service Team on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Team

(Get Free Report)

Service Team Inc. manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Villa Park, California.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle’s electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. Its Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical technologies and services for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, autonomous driving technologies, and end-to-end DevOps tools. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.