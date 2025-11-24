Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 2.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.17. 42,160,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 38,457,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Cfra Research upgraded Rivian Automotive to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 61.34%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $869,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,246,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,690,323. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 87,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 128.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,865 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 69,754 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

