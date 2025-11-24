Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 8.2% – Still a Buy?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.58 and last traded at $83.79. 23,872,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 19,202,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 8.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of -644.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,424.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,709,226.33. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

