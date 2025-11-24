Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.48 and last traded at $83.31. 3,672,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,900,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 25.0%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,736,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 39.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 3,959,837 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 116.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,622,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,207 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 41.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cameco by 43.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,443,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,061 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

