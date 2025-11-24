Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 3.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.41 and last traded at $127.2870. Approximately 8,905,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,196,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $180.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $130.11.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $80,739,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 19,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $2,969,467.76. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 50.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 63.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

