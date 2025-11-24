Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.05 and last traded at $55.46. Approximately 3,811,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,002,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Symbotic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Symbotic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

Symbotic Stock Up 3.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -792.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $618.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Symbotic has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maria G. Freve sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $96,927.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 544 shares in the company, valued at $31,649.92. This represents a 75.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 68,160 shares of company stock worth $4,761,942 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,695,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 98,384 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Symbotic by 16.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,343,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after buying an additional 187,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Symbotic by 22.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,601,000 after buying an additional 201,547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 980,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 593,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

