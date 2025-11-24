International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $307.18 and last traded at $304.58. Approximately 5,936,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,908,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $284.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

