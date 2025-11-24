Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $318.34 and last traded at $318.73. Approximately 5,273,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,928,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $465.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,029,950,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Adobe by 308.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,202,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,562 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $607,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

