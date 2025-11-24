Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Shares Down 21.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) were down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 243,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 685% from the average daily volume of 30,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Vertex Resource Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.40.

About Vertex Resource Group

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.