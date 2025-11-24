Promis Neurosciences Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, November 28th (NASDAQ:PMN)

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, November 28th. The 1-25 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, November 27th.

Promis Neurosciences Trading Down 22.4%

Shares of PMN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.33. 3,952,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,175. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Promis Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Get Promis Neurosciences alerts:

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Promis Neurosciences will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Promis Neurosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Promis Neurosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Promis Neurosciences

Institutional Trading of Promis Neurosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Promis Neurosciences by 168.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 106,650 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP grew its position in Promis Neurosciences by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 233,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Promis Neurosciences by 39.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,974,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 836,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its position in shares of Promis Neurosciences by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 6,233,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,069 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Promis Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Promis Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promis Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.