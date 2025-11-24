FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) to Buyback $75.00 million in Outstanding Stock

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 23.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
FrontView REIT Price Performance
NYSE:FVR remained flat at $14.66 during midday trading on Monday. 179,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. FrontView REIT has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $317.39 million and a P/E ratio of -17.88.
FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. FrontView REIT had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 32.21%. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
FrontView REIT Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FrontView REIT
FrontView REIT Company Profile
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
