FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) to Buyback $75.00 million in Outstanding Stock

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 23.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FrontView REIT Price Performance

NYSE:FVR remained flat at $14.66 during midday trading on Monday. 179,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,988. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. FrontView REIT has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $317.39 million and a P/E ratio of -17.88.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. FrontView REIT had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 32.21%. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.88%.

FVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

