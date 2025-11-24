Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells 2,365 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $387,836.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,258.04. This trade represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Jeffrey Buckley sold 300 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $46,875.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.8%

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $7.40 on Monday, hitting $162.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,599,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,838,592. The firm has a market cap of $386.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $207.52.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after buying an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,232,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

